Residents worry over 'buffer' between them and the interstate being cut down

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a project that's causing quite a bit of noise.



Residents in several Newport News neighborhoods are expressing concerns about trees coming down as part of the I-64 widening project.



They're worried about safety now that the buffer between them and the interstate is gone.



Brett and Esther Rhen are just two of many people who live right next to the interstate, who are concerned about safety now that the trees are gone.



“It only takes a text or looking another way for bad things to happen,” Brett Rhen says. “Even when the trees were there, we've seen cars come through the fence.”



Crews are removing trees to add another lane and shoulder in each direction.



VDOT is currently in the first segment of widening 64 on the peninsula.



The work stretches 5.6 miles from west of Route 143, Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) to just east of Route 238, Yorktown Road (Exit 247).



“Another concern is cars hopping the fence and hitting our building, possibly putting four or eight families out of a home,” Esther Rhen.



According to VDOT's website, crews are currently clearing for a sound barrier wall.



For more information on I-64 widening, visit their website here.

