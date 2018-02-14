Retired Army general, Trump adviser to run for US Senate

How will changes to SALT deductions in the GOP's tax bill affect homeowners? (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson Getty Images)

A fifth Republican is now running in the June primary for a chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia in November.



News outlets reported Tuesday that Bert Mizusawa has entered the Republican primary and is expected to plan an announcement this week. He is a retired major general in the U.S. Army Reserve and foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Mizusawa filed a statement of candidacy Friday. His campaign manager, Mike Wade, tells The Washington Post that frustration over the recent three-day government shutdown helped motivate Mizusawa to enter the race.



Mizusawa will run against Prince William Board of County Supervisors chairman Corey Stewart, minister E.W. Jackson, state Del. Nick Freitas, and businessman and military veteran Ivan Raiklin.



© 2018 Associated Press