Retired Army veteran completes walk across America for veteran suicide awareness

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Three confirmed tornadoes in Friday's storm
-
Aerial video of the storm's aftermath
-
Aerial footage: Chesapeake church severely damaged by storm
-
Real Life Christian Church Holds Post-tornado Service
-
Langley Speedway Opening Night
-
Storm tears apart Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake
-
Zoo visitor gets unpleasant surprise
-
Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on April 3, 2017
-
Cleanup in Va. Beach begins after storms rip through Hampton Roads
More Stories
-
New Virginia Medicaid benefit aims to help addictsApr. 3, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
Ten dead after explosion rocks Russian subway trainApr. 3, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Rain chances increasingFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.