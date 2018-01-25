Reward money triples in Portsmouth cold case murder

PORTSMOUTH - PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- It’s been three years since an 18-year-old father, Omar Booker, was shot and killed while working at a sub shop in Portsmouth.

On Thursday, a group of individuals and businesses from the community came together to increase the reward money in hopes of making an arrest.

“It’s not fair for them to run around when they took somebody’s life, because they think they can and there is no punishment behind it,” said Omar’s mother Maxine Vinson.

Booker was a cook at Philadelphia Cold Cuts. It was the evening of January 20, 2015 that he was taking out the trash, when someone shot and killed him.

Business owner, George Fuller, has kept the sub shop closed ever since.

“I just didn’t want to work here anymore without him, he was just very special,” said Booker.

Surveillance video captured two people running from the back door of the business, but police were unable to identify the suspects.

Fuller immediately put up a $10,000 reward. On Thursday that reward was increased to a grand total of $31,000 thanks to a group of businesses and individuals from the community, including McLeskey and Associates, ESG Companies, McDonnell Group, Danny Meeks and Bryan Plumlee.

“I believe with all my heart that somebody in this community knows something about this case,” said former Governor McDonnell. “We urge you from the bottom of our heart to come forward, tell the police chief and the detectives what you know, and lets bring this case to a close.”

McDonnell, along with the other reward donors, stood alongside family, friends and law enforcement during a candlelight vigil outside the former sub shop where the murder took place.

Among those holding candles and saying prayers, was Booker’s four-year-old son Quinton, who is still trying to understand why daddy isn’t coming home.

“Every time that door opened he thought it was his daddy and I said, ‘no, it’s not your daddy, your dad is not coming home, your dad is in heaven,’” said Vinson.

If anyone out there has any information on this case you are being urged to call Portsmouth Police. If you would like to remain anonymous you can also call the crime line at 1-888-lock-you-up.

