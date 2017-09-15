Ribbon cutting, completed Elizabeth River Tunnel construction

These barrels have been removed, and now both lanes of the new westbound Midtown Tunnel are open to traffic. (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A ribbon cutting is being held for the completion of the design-built phase of the Elizabeth River Tunnel project on Friday.

The project included a new two-lane tunnel under the Elizabeth River parallel to the existing Midtown tunnel, life and safety modifications to the existing Midtown Tunnel and Downtown Tunnels, interchange modifications in Norfolk and Portsmouth; and the extension of the MLK Expressway in Portsmouth from London Boulevard to I-264.

The completed projects are expected alleviate congestion and to saves a commuters an average of 30 minutes a day.

The ribbon cutting is from 11 to noon on Friday at the ERT project site.

This event commemorates the successful conclusion of construction, one year ahead of schedule, of a project that is providing Hampton Roads residents with a safer, easier commute on a critical thoroughfare.

© 2017 WVEC-TV