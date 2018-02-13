Richmond weighing name change for J.E.B. Stuart Elementary

(Photo: Google Maps)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond Public Schools officials say they are considering renaming an elementary school named for a Confederate general.



Dawn Page is the chair of the Richmond School Board. She tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the board is "exploring changing the name" of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School.



New superintendent Jason Kamras says he'd like to see it changed. A department spokeswoman says the board will share plans with the public to garner input.



The discussion comes after the Petersburg school board recently voted to change the names of three schools honoring Confederate leaders. The Hanover County school board is also soliciting community input on the names of two schools.



A statue of Stuart, a slave owner and prominent Confederate cavalry commander and major general, stands on Richmond's Monument Avenue.

