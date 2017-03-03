Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey to perform for the last time in Hampton Roads

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will perform their LEGENDS show at Norfolk Scope.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- After over 100 years of entertainment, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will come to the Hampton Roads area for the last time, this March.

The company will be performing their Circus XTREME event.

The event will begin performances March 23 and run until April 2.

Performances at the Norfolk Scope will be begin at :

Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 25 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday March 26 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Performances at the Hampton Coliseum will begin at:

Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The "Greatest Show on Earth" announced it would be closing after 146 years in January. The circus cited their reasons for closing as high operating costs and long, costly legal battled with animal rights groups.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster.

