Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital welcomes its first baby of the year

(Photo: Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital didn't have a New Year's Day baby, but it welcomed Freddie Gutierrez Lux, Jr. to the world at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Since the hospital serves a smaller community, its first baby isn't always delivered on the first day of the year.

Mother Nancy Lux Cabrera, from Mears, Virginia, gave birth to her son on Tuesday. Freddie's birth weight was 8 pounds and he was 20 inches long.

The hospital described him as a healthy baby boy. Freddie will be welcomed home by his siblings, Yarelyn and Elizabeth Gutierrez Lux and Victoria Gutierrez.

Dr. David Scott was the delivering obstetrician.

