NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Northbound lanes of Llewellyn Ave. and 35th St. were closed due to a water main break, Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Granby St. while crews work to fix the issue.

All southbound lanes of Llewellyn Ave. remain open.

Officials ask all drivers to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

