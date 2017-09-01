Roc the Ride for Roc Solid Foundation

(Photo: Roc the Ride)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Roc the Ride is a four day, 270-mile cycling trip to raise awareness for childhood cancer awareness month and Roc Solid Foundation.

From September 12-15th, 12-member team will cycle from Washington D.C. to Richmond and then Norfolk.

In each city the cyclists will be stopping at the major children's hospitals. The last mile is to CHKD in Norfolk with dozens of Roc Solid kids and families.

Each cyclist has a goal to raise $5,000, with all proceeds benefiting Roc Solid's program.

Roc Solid Foundation is a Chesapeake based non-profit that builds hope for families facing pediatric cancer.

It’s best known for its Play It Forward initiative, which builds custom play sets for kids ages 1 - 8 and completes room makeovers for kids ages 8 - 18.

To make a donation to Roc the Ride, click HERE.

For more information about Roc Solid Foundation, click HERE.

© 2017 WVEC-TV