Rock 'n' Roll coming to Virginia Beach first weekend in September

(Photo: Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon Series)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon is coming to Virginia Beach September 1 to 3.

Three races are happening over the weekend, a Mile on the Sand, a 5K, and the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon.

On September 1 and 2, a Health & Fitness Expo will be hosted at the Virginia Beach Convection Center. The expo is where runners are able to pick up their race packets.

Want to run but haven't registered yet?

Online registration is currently closed, but you can still register to participate in any of the races at the Expo.

Throughout the Rock 'n' Roll half Marathon series over $335 million dollars has been raised for charities around the country.

During the Expo Troopster Military Care Packages and Rock 'n' Roll Virginia beach partnered to collect donations for care packages.

Items that will be collected includes, Cereal, Energy and Drink Mixes, Snacks and Food, Coffee, Bath and Body supplies, Fun and Games, and Personal Care.

Other charities involved with Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon include, World Wildlife Fund US, The Pink Agenda, American Brain Tumor Association, and Heifer International. Full list of charities can be found HERE.

Map of the Half Marathon race can be found below.

Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon Map by 13News Now on Scribd

For more information about the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon Series in Virginia Beach, click HERE.

