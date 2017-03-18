Runners, walkers find rainy conditions for start of Shamrock Marathon Weekend

Scenes from the Final Mile of the 2017 Shamrock Marathon (Photo: Doug Wieder - 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A large crowd of runners and walkers filled the streets of the Oceanfront Saturday morning for races that were part of Shamrock Marathon Weekend.

Conditions were rainy and cold for the events which included the Towne Bank 8K and the Operation Smile Final Mile for children.

The Anthem Half Marathon startis at 7 a.m. Sunday, and the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon begins at 8:30 a.m.

Below are some pictures from Saturday's events:





