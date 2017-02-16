Ryan Murphy: 'American Horror Story' will tackle the 2016 election

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Ryan Murphy speaks onstage during Entertainment Weekly's first ever "EW Fest" presented by LG OLED TV on October 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly) (Photo: Monica Schipper, 2015 Getty Images)

FX's American Horror Story has visited the Murder House, the Asylum, the Coven, the Freak Show, the Hotel, and most recently, Roanoke. For it's upcoming season it will visit somewhere a little closer to home: the 2016 election.

Creator Ryan Murphy stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night and told host Andy Cohen that the as-yet-untitled season will focus on "the election that we just went through." When a clearly-shocked Cohen asked if that meant President Trump would be featured as a character, Murphy responded, "Maybe."

The theme for American Horror Story's sixth season, Roanoke, was kept under wraps until the premiere. Following its finale in November, the official social media accounts for the show shared a seven-second teaser that appeared to be about the forthcoming season, entitled "Sweet Dreams." The teaser cuts images of waves with the stick dolls the spirits hung around the North Carolina farmhouse in Season 6. "The monsters are all gone," the caption reads. Given Murphy's announcement, the teaser was likely a red herring, as the show has done before. In the lead up to Season 6, FX debuted multiple teasers displaying different potential themes for the season, that were intentional misdirects. "We thought it would really be fun to keep it a mystery," Murphy told reporters in the lead-up to that season.

Murphy did not give a premiere date for the season, although he said it would begin filming in June. FX did not have any further comment when USA TODAY reached out.

