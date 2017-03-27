Sad faces all around as USS Leyte Gulf ships out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Around four hundred local sailors are on their way overseas. The crew of the USS Leyte Gulf shipped out of Naval Station Norfolk at mid-day.

In days of old, deployments for surface combatants like the guided missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf typically involved going out as part of an overall battle group. These days, independent deployments like this one have become far more common place."

That's because of the flexibility these warships provide: strategic strike capability, air defense, anti-submarine missions, interdiction and escort, to name a few.

The Navy says the Leyte Gulf is deploying as part of the ongoing rotation of forward-deployed forces.

For families on Pier 6 at Naval Station Norfolk, watching the ship go wasn't easy.

"I am worried," said Elizabeth Trejo, fiancee of one of the Leyte Gulf crew members. "He's going far way. I don't know where but I know i's going to be for 6 months so it's more worrisome and hopefully he comes back safely."

Mom Christian Cardenas was also worried. "I mean, he's my baby, so, it's hard," she said.

"But, you always just think positively, pray, hope for the best, and keep them encouraged because as hard as it is for families, it's even harder for them having to leave their families as well," said mother Denise Sinclair.

Terry Brock came all the way in from Indiana to see his grandson Tyler, off.

"What are my feelings?" he said. "Just, proud as heck. And I hope he has a great time. I always did out to sea."

It's being billed as a regularly scheduled deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Navy did not officially announce a length of time for the deployment, but, if it is in fact six months, the ship and crew would return to Norfolk in late September.

