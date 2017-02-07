San Francisco announces free community college for all residents

USA TODAY - San Francisco’s mayor announced Monday that the city would make college education free to all of its residents through the City College of San Francisco .

The initiative, made possible through a tax on properties sold for at least $5 million, is expected to begin next fall.

"To California residents who are living in San Francisco, your community college is now free," Mayor Ed Lee said.

Any San Franciscan who's lived in the city for at least a full year will be eligible, regardless of income, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Supervisor Jane Kim likened the agreement to public schooling for K-12 students, saying that City College would be free to all, too.

“Even the children of the founders of Facebook,” Kim said.

The city will provide $5.4 million annually for qualified students to cover the $46-per-credit fees they typically pay, according to the Chronicle. Both full- and part-time eligible students can qualify.

The number who might benefit from the program remains unclear, the newspaper noted. City College trustees hope the program will deal will lead to higher enrollment and, with that, more state funding for the school.

