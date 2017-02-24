Scammer claims to be police detective in new phone scam

home_telephone_generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are warning the public of a recent rise in a phone scam where the suspect identifies themselves as police personnel.

Three citizens contacted officials after receiving similar calls, Friday afternoon.

The first caller, a woman, said that she received at call from a man identifying as a Police Detective and that there was a warrant for her son's arrest. the suspect then said if the woman paid several hundred dollars he could make the warrant go away.

The second and third scamming attempts were less specific and just demanded money from the victims.

The victims did not cooperate, and called the police to learn the calls were a scam.

Officials encourage the public to report this type of interaction and to write down the phone number identified on their caller ID.

Newport News Police will never call you to demand cash in order to prevent a warrant or an arrest.

If you have any information on this scam, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

