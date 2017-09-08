School bus accident, two injured in Va. Beach

School bus (Photo: pamela burley)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a school bus accident that injured two Friday morning.

According to authorities, an accident involving a 4-door sedan and a school bus happened at 8 a.m. in the 4100 block of Edinburgh Drive.

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Both the school bus driver, and sedan driver were injured and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The bus driver was complaining to pains from the seat belt, and the sedan driver had chest pains from the air bag.

No further information was released.

Stick with 13News Now for updates.

© 2017 WVEC-TV