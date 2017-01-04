School bus makes sudden stop with students on board, one child injured

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to a school bus in Chesapeake, Wednesday afternoon.

The bus made a sudden stop at the intersection of Hawksley Dr. and Medowbrook Lane, near Western Branch Middle School.

Students were onboard the bus when it made the sudden stop, one child complained of a hurt ankle.

Crews were called to the scene to treat the child.

It is unclear at this time why the bus came to a sudden stop.