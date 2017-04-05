School closings, delays ahead of severe weather

VIRGINIA/NORTH CAROLINA (WVEC) -- Schools are preparing for the possible severe weather that are expected to hit the area, Thursday morning.
Several schools have already put delays or cancelations in place.
Those schools include:
North Carolina
- Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools - TWO HOUR DELAY
- Camden County Schools - TWO HOUR DELAY
- Gates County Public Schools - CLOSED
- Currituck County Public Schools - CLOSED
13News Now will keep you up to date on the latest closings and delays as they become available.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs