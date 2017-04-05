WVEC
School closings, delays ahead of severe weather

Staff , WVEC 4:41 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

VIRGINIA/NORTH CAROLINA (WVEC) -- Schools are preparing for the possible severe weather that are expected to hit the area, Thursday morning. 

Several schools have already put delays or cancelations in place. 

Those schools include:

North Carolina

  • Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools - TWO HOUR DELAY
  • Camden County Schools - TWO HOUR DELAY
  • Gates County Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Currituck County Public Schools - CLOSED

13News Now will keep you up to date on the latest closings and delays as they become available. 

