School closings, delays ahead of severe weather

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA/NORTH CAROLINA (WVEC) -- Schools are preparing for the possible severe weather that are expected to hit the area, Thursday morning.

Several schools have already put delays or cancelations in place.

Those schools include:

North Carolina

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools - TWO HOUR DELAY

Camden County Schools - TWO HOUR DELAY

Gates County Public Schools - CLOSED

Currituck County Public Schools - CLOSED

13News Now will keep you up to date on the latest closings and delays as they become available.

© 2017 WVEC-TV