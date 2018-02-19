Schools across Hampton Roads see threats made on social media

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In the wake of last week's deadly school shooting in Florida, many school districts are reporting an increase in threats made on social media, and schools in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina are no exception.

In every instance, police and school officials have said each threat is being taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

In Norfolk, detectives are investigating threats made on social media toward Lake Taylor Middle School. The principals at Lake Taylor Middle and nearby Lake Taylor High School have called parents to assure them the matter is being looked into. In a statement, Norfolk Public Schools said:

Norfolk Public Schools is aware of a disturbing social media post circulating about Lake Taylor Middle School. We take any threat such as this seriously and are working closely with Norfolk PD as this matter is investigated. Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about the very serious nature of making threats as students found to have done this will be subject to appropriate disciplinary and legal actions.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

Meanwhile in Hampton, police are investigating threats made at Bethel High School and Kecoughtan High School.

Police said that following an investigation, the threat at both schools were determined to not be credible.

School activities will continue as normal at Bethel and Kecoughtan, but there will be an increased police presence as a precaution.

In a news release, Hampton Police said, "With the speed of social media, rumors and inaccurate information can spread very quickly. While social media can also be very helpful at times, this appears to be two incidents where it was not. We encourage all parents to talk with their children regarding the proper utilization of social media as well monitoring their children’s social media usage for accountability purposes."

Hampton City Schools has a Safe School Hotline, designed to receive calls 24 hours a day from students, parents, or concerned citizens who have information about potentially dangerous activity on school grounds or school-related activities.

The Safe School Hotline is 757-727-2255.

In Southampton County, the Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a threat made Sunday night. A screenshot sent from a 13News Now viewer indicated the targeted school was Southampton High School.

Deputies are working with school officials to establish the credibility and source of the threat.

In North Carolina over the weekend, police were also investigating a threat made toward Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.

Detectives say the student who made the threat has been identified and determined to be unable to carry out the threat. Charges against the student may be filed.

On Monday, Gates County Public Schools said they were alerted to a threat made on social media. The Gates County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

All five public schools in the district were placed on lockdown from about 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Monday, but schools have since resumed normal operations. There will still be an increased police presence on school campuses until the end of the day, however.

