Scott Taylor hosts second town hall meeting at York High School

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Virginia Beach) (Photo: 13News Now)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) - Congressman Scott Taylor held his second of three town hall meetings Tuesday night at York High School.

This meeting was less chaotic than Monday night's town hall meeting at Kempsville High School Virginia Beach.

Several hundred people showed up in Yorktown to ask questions about Obamacare, boarder security, Planned Parenthood, and even asked about fake media.

"How are we going to make sure president Trump is not going to continue this war against the media," said a community member.

Taylor replied saying he doesn't agree with some of President Donald Trump's tweets and believes we need democracy to function.

The most asked question was about healthcare. Community members want to know if there is a plan in place and what is going to change?

"I think the Affordable Care Act should not be repealed. It should be improved upon," explained community member Michelle Marks-Osborne.

Taylor said healthcare is complicated and it takes time for things to fall into place.

Taylor said, "It's not that simplistic and I think it behooves us and I think it is important and imperative for my party to be deliberate and and be methodical."

Taylor agreed with many in the crowd saying preexisting conditions should be covered and agrees children should be able to stay under their parents insurance until the age of 26.

People left early from the event, many said they heard what they need to hear. Taylor said this meeting was more efficient and less rowdy than the last town hall event."

Scott said, "Fortunately, we didn't have the issues we had last night."

No arrests were made at the event.

Taylor represents Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, and parts of Norfolk and the Peninsula. Here are the dates and locations of his last event.

Wednesday, February 22, 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa

