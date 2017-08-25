Second body recovered from USS John S McCain collision

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy has identified a second missing sailors from the USS John McCain.

Thursday night U.S. Navy announced that U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers recovered and identified the remains of 26-year-old sailor, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon of Connecticut.

Reports show Doyon was stationed in Norfolk from March, 2016 until June of 2016.

He has been enlisted since April 21, 2015.

A statement from Dustin's family:

"On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers. Dustin was a wonderful son, big brother, and Sailor. He truly loved his family, the Navy, and his shipmates. We are incredibly proud of him and his service to our country. We will miss him immensely and we are so very thankful for the 26 wonderful years we had together.



As we mourn the loss of our son and brother, we would like extend our appreciation to so many people, especially to the community of Suffield, Connecticut who has been supporting us since we first learned of the accident. We are also thankful to the United States Navy for their continued support and are thinking of the brave crew of USS John S. McCain who are still hard at work with a difficult task.



We ask everyone to keep the families and friends of those affected by this terrible tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.



As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you continue to respect and honor our privacy."

Ten sailors went missing and five others were injured in the accident, which occurred Monday as the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port call.

The fleet said it had also identified the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from New Jersey.

According to the Navy, these are the sailors that are still missing:

-Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

-Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

-Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

-Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

-Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

-Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

-Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

-Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

