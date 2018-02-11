Second Virginia man convicted in teen slaying over phone

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A second Virginia man has been convicted of killing a teenager, who was shot while trying to steal an iPhone outside a school.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports James Edwin McLaughlin was convicted Jan. 31 of voluntary manslaughter and of shooting from a vehicle in the April killing of 16-year-old Jamaa Scott.



McLaughlin pleaded no contest less than two weeks after his co-defendant in the case, Roger Brown, was convicted of the same charges.



Investigators found Scott and two of his friends planned to steal an iPhone that Brown's girlfriend was selling. Brown, McLaughlin and Brown's girlfriend were lured to a school on the false pretense someone wanted to buy it.



Scott approached the car, took the phone and fled. Brown and McLaughlin fired 20 shots, gunning down Scott.



