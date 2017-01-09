Secondary roadways remain slippery

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hundreds without power after truck hits pole
-
Road conditions in Virginia Beach Town Center
-
Suspect burns officer with caustic substance
-
Dangerous conditions remain on the roads
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 1/9/17
-
Crews working around the clock to clear roads
-
Raw Video: Incident at Norfolk 7-Eleven
-
USS Mahan fire warning shots
-
Va. Beach man among Ft. Lauderdale victims
-
Deteriorating traffic conditions as winter storm moves through
More Stories
-
Norfolk police sergeant released from hosptial after…Jan. 9, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Icy conditions wreak havoc for drivers across Hampton RoadsJan. 9, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
Norfolk-based USS Mahan fires warning shots at Iranian boatsJan. 9, 2017, 8:53 a.m.