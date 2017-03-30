Seeking answers on V.A. suicide prevention efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Second district Congressman and former Navy SEAL Scott Taylor is concerned about the Department of Veterans Affairs' process for treating suicidal veterans.

Specifically, he is focusing on a March 20 report from the Veterans Affairs Inspector General, which showed deficiencies in how the V.A. responded to more than 500,000 annual calls to its Crisis Hotline.

Taylor has now sent a letter to V.A. Secretary David Shulkin demanding answers.

"It's absolutely inadequate," said Taylor. "Not just to mention the crisis hotline but even physically when people come into theV.A. and say hey listen, I'm suicidal and exhibiting signs of potential suicide, we have to have a uniform policy across the V.A."

The V.A.'s own statistics show that 20 veterans die every day from suicide, one every 72 minutes.

Part of the problem could stem back to the findings of a March 3 V.A. Inspector General's report which concluded that the department consistently failed to provide timely access to health care and failed to report it accurately. Something that Army vet David Poole told 13News Now he experienced first-hand at Hampton.

"It was long waiting period just to be seen," he said.

Taylor says, he'll keep pushing.

"We have tons of veterans, myself included, have dealt with suicides from friends or family members that are veterans," he said,. "It's something that's near and dear to my heart and many of he folks that are out there in the community. And we've got to get it right."

Taylor says the V.A. has 30 days to respond to his letter. If there needs to be a legislative fix to the problem, he said, "You can bet you have a champion up here."

