Selden Market announces 18 pop-up shops

Selden Market opening in Downtown Norfolk officially on October 4. (Photo: Selden Market)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Selden Market has selected 18 initial pop-up businesses that will join the 12 storefront tenants once it opens in October.

Each week, at least 7 pup-up businesses will be featured.

Selden Market is Downtown Norfolk's first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses. The goal is to create a constantly changing environment.

Some pop-up businesses may operate for a week, a month, or even join the roster for a day.

"We’re going for energy and vibrancy,” said Drew Ungvarsky, chairman of the Vibrant Spaces committee and CEO and executive creative director of Grow. “We handpicked the 12 tenants, and these pop-ups will complement them to make an exciting launching point for this endeavor."

The Selden Market will continue to receive applications for store front and pop-up businesses.

Every week on Monday a list of the pop-up businesses will be posted to the Selden Market Facebook page. Pop-up booths can be rented for $100 a week, or $300 a months.

Selden Market will be open to the public starting October 4 at 11 a.m.

Full list of 18 pop-up businesses:

Selden Market will be operated by the Downtown Norfolk Council. The market's hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

