Selden Market announces 18 pop-up shops

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Selden Market has selected 18 initial pop-up businesses that will join the 12 storefront tenants once it opens in October.
Each week, at least 7 pup-up businesses will be featured.
Selden Market is Downtown Norfolk's first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses. The goal is to create a constantly changing environment.
Some pop-up businesses may operate for a week, a month, or even join the roster for a day.
"We’re going for energy and vibrancy,” said Drew Ungvarsky, chairman of the Vibrant Spaces committee and CEO and executive creative director of Grow. “We handpicked the 12 tenants, and these pop-ups will complement them to make an exciting launching point for this endeavor."
The Selden Market will continue to receive applications for store front and pop-up businesses.
Every week on Monday a list of the pop-up businesses will be posted to the Selden Market Facebook page. Pop-up booths can be rented for $100 a week, or $300 a months.
Selden Market will be open to the public starting October 4 at 11 a.m.
Full list of 18 pop-up businesses:
- ADHD Driven - A curated boutique of handmade clothes and goods made with love, good intention and eclectic vibes
- Art Crush - Boutique specializing in handmade and hand-painted wearable art
- Color Fleur - Upscale indoor garden boutique that combines a love of nature, art and interior décor
- Crumbsnatcher Cafe - Homemade, healthy and delicious gourmet pet treats
- Davenport Designs - Handmade fine jewelry with a simple, quirky twist
- For All Handkind - A collective that connects artists with the community through hand-crafted glass objects. 10% of each artist's sales go directly to a charity of their choosing.
- In Her Nature - Traveling boutique that offers clothing and accessories that are stylish, easy to wear and won’t break the bank
- In Mind Vintage - Curated vintage menswear including t-shirts and outerwear from the 1950s to the 1990s
- Maple & Belmont - A creative studio born out of a deep passion for hand lettering. Products are screen printed by hand and include art prints, stationery, textiles and more.
- Norfolk Growler Company - Combining form and function through handmade ceramic growlers inspired by the traditions of Norfolk
- Say Possible Socks - A sock brand focused on the art and design of legwear, featuring unique styles and custom service
- Spotted Fig Pastries - A small batch bakery dedicated to crafting splendid, seasonally-inspired desserts
- STEEZ Premium - A lifestyle label staying true to premium design through clothing, goods, and content
- Studio 336 - Mugs, banners, decals and apparel with a dose of encouragement
- Studio Posy - Unique floral design, elegant custom terrariums and botanical-inspired gifts
- Twittering Bird - Prints and gift items featuring playful illustrations of beloved Virginia cities
- Unbaked - Small-batch, made-to-order, edible cookie dough with unique flavors that are a treat to everybody’s inner child
- Waffletina - Norfolk, Va.-based pop-up serving liege waffle sandwiches
Selden Market will be operated by the Downtown Norfolk Council. The market's hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information click HERE.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs