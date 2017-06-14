(Photo: Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency)

(USA TODAY)-- Members of Congress stumbled through a bloody scene Wednesday to help their wounded colleagues after gunfire erupted at a baseball field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va., where the Republican lawmakers were practicing for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

Multiple congressman at the scene said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among those wounded. Police in Alexandria, Va., said a suspect was in custody.

Without Capitol Police, "it probably would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was there, told MSNBC.

Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN that another congressman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup from Cincinnati, used some kind of scissors to cut through Scalise’s pant leg to get to his wound. Wenstrup is a podiatrist who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq.

“After the shooter was down … we deferred to (Wenstrup’s) judgement on what to do,” Brooks told CNN. Wenstrup “was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants” to get to the wound on Scalise.

