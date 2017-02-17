Send cards, gifts, condolences to Velma Scaife's family

Velma Scaife

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- In light of the passing of our former colleague, Velma Scaife, many are asking how they can send personal condolences to Velma's family.

If you would like to send any cards or gifts, please use the following address below:

The Family of Velma Scaife

c/o WVEC-TV

613 Woodis Avenue

Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Velma's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at Bethel Church in Hampton. An interment will follow in the Hampton Memorial Gardens and a repast will also be held afterwards at Bethel Church.

A viewing will also be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Velma retired from the station in April 2016 . She wrote this message to viewers who she served for more than 30 years.

As I close this chapter in my life, I look back and see a wonderful 30 year career at 13News Now. It has been a privilege to have a front row seat as the Peninsula evolved. Since making the decision to retire, I have taken some time to reflect on the various developments, events and milestones; there is a memory everywhere I turn! Leaving is bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to turning the next page. I will remain a resident of the Peninsula, so if you see me please say hello! I would enjoy reminiscing with you. Your neighbor and Peninsula reporter, Velma Scaife

