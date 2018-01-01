WVEC
SENIOR ALERT: Police have located 81-year-old Newport News man

Staff , WVEC 9:20 PM. EST January 01, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The 81-year-old Newport News missing man has been found deceased on Monday.

The senior alert has been canceled. According to police, Gerald Adams was located behind Faith Deliverance Church at the 6100 block of Roanoke Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams went missing on New Year's Eve around 9 p.m. He was last seen at his home in the 700 block of James Drive. His body was discovered just a few blocks away.

READ MORE: SENIOR ALERT: Police ask for your help to find missing dementia patient

Adams has a history of wandering away from home, including three times this past week. He previously has been found at the Walmart in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

