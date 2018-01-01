SENIOR ALERT: Police have located 81-year-old Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The 81-year-old Newport News missing man has been found deceased on Monday.

The senior alert has been canceled. According to police, Gerald Adams was located behind Faith Deliverance Church at the 6100 block of Roanoke Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams went missing on New Year's Eve around 9 p.m. He was last seen at his home in the 700 block of James Drive. His body was discovered just a few blocks away.

Thank you to everyone who retweeted the info about Mr. Adams. About 5:30 pm, Mr. Adams was located behind Faith Deliverance Church and was pronounced deceased. A citizen was driving in the area looking for Mr. Adams and found him behind the church and notified police. pic.twitter.com/qsV9OAEsFe — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) January 2, 2018

Adams has a history of wandering away from home, including three times this past week. He previously has been found at the Walmart in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

#VA Senior Alert for missing Newport News man CANCELLED. Mr. Adams has been located. @NewportNewsPD pic.twitter.com/ARcNdsCzXd — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 2, 2018

