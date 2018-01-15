WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Train service is suspended between Dupont Circle and Judiciary Square due to a train derailment outside Farragut North on the Red line, Metro officials said.

Bus shuttles are currently bridging the following stations: Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place and Judiciary Sq.

Riders should expect delays in both directions.

Red Line: Train service suspended btwn Dupont Circle & Judiciary Sq due to a train derailment outside Farragut North. Shuttles available. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 15, 2018

Scene of metro derailment outside Farragut North. Parts of redline closed. First responders not letting anyone down. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Ckn0EWp3NA — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) January 15, 2018

