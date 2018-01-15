WVEC
Close

Train derailment in DC, service suspended on Red line

WUSA 8:35 AM. EST January 15, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Train service is suspended between Dupont Circle and Judiciary Square due to a train derailment outside Farragut North on the Red line, Metro officials said. 

Bus shuttles are currently bridging the following stations: Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place and Judiciary Sq.  

Riders should expect delays in both directions. 

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories