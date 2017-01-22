Seven killed in tornado in Adel, GA

Photo by Tiffany Santana

A tornado has killed at least seven people in the Adel, GA area, the Cook County Emergency Manager reported to the National Weather Service.

Photos posted to Facebook show the devastation in Adel, including the leveling of one mobile home park.

Several tornado warnings were posted across Southeast and South Central Georgia Sunday morning and more severe weather is expected in the area.

First Coast News has a crew enroute to Adel and we will have updates throughout the day.

