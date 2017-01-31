Seven people taken to hospital following crash involving HRT bus

(Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Multiple people were injured following a crash involving an HRT bus and a vehicle, Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m. the bus rear-ended a Toyota Prius on Warwick Blvd.

There were between 15-20 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Six of those passengers complained of injuries. Half of those complaining of injuries were taken to Riverside Hospital, the other half went to the hospital on their own.

The bus driver was taken to a local area hospital to get checked out.

No one in the Prius was injured in the crash.

A new bus and driver were brought on to finish the route.

