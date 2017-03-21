Several polling sites change in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Several polling sites around the city were changed by City Council, Tuesday evening.
Residents who previously voted at the polling site will now go to a different location to vote.
The change applies to:
- Trantwood Precinct will now be at Church of the Holy Family at 1279 N. Great Neck Rd.
- Courthouse Precinct will now be at Kellam High School at 2665 W. Neck Rd.
- Foxfire Precinct will now be at Wave Church at 2655 Seaboard Rd.
- Pleasent Hall Precinct will now be at Emmanuel Episocopal Church at 5181 Singleton Way
- Hillcrest Precinct will now be at New Castle Elementary School at 4136 Dam Neck Rd.
