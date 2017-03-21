Several polling sites change in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Several polling sites around the city were changed by City Council, Tuesday evening.

Residents who previously voted at the polling site will now go to a different location to vote.

The change applies to:

Trantwood Precinct will now be at Church of the Holy Family at 1279 N. Great Neck Rd.

Courthouse Precinct will now be at Kellam High School at 2665 W. Neck Rd.

Foxfire Precinct will now be at Wave Church at 2655 Seaboard Rd.

Pleasent Hall Precinct will now be at Emmanuel Episocopal Church at 5181 Singleton Way

Hillcrest Precinct will now be at New Castle Elementary School at 4136 Dam Neck Rd.

