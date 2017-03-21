WVEC
Close

Several polling sites change in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 8:44 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Several polling sites around the city were changed by City Council, Tuesday evening.

Residents who previously voted at the polling site will now go to a different location to vote. 

The change applies to: 

  • Trantwood Precinct will now be at Church of the Holy Family at 1279 N. Great Neck Rd. 
  • Courthouse Precinct will now be at Kellam High School at 2665 W. Neck Rd. 
  • Foxfire Precinct will now be at Wave Church at 2655 Seaboard Rd. 
  • Pleasent Hall Precinct will now be at Emmanuel Episocopal Church at 5181 Singleton Way
  • Hillcrest Precinct will now be at New Castle Elementary School at 4136 Dam Neck Rd.

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories