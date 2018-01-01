Several schools in Virginia and North Carolina have delays on Jan. 2

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

(WVEC) -- Several school districts in Virginia and North Carolina have 2-hour delays on January 2.

Accomack County Public Schools-

All schools will have a 2 hour delay because of wind chill.

2hr delay on Jan 2 due to wind chills for student, staff, and 12 month employees. Facilities and Transportation should report on-time. — Schools (@AccomackCounty) January 1, 2018

Dare County School District-

Officials have given the school a 2 hour delay on January 2nd due to low wind chill temperatures.

Due to low wind chill temperatures, DCS will operate on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, January 2, 2018. — Dare County Public Schools (@Daretolearn_DCS) January 1, 2018

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools-

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Jan. 2.

A school official said the delay is to allow buses and schools more time to heat due to the cold temperatures the area is experiencing.

ECP Early College students will not report back to school until Jan. 3, the official said.

