Several schools in Virginia and North Carolina have delays on Jan. 2

Staff , WVEC 7:21 PM. EST January 01, 2018

(WVEC) -- Several school districts in Virginia and North Carolina have 2-hour delays on January 2.

Accomack County Public Schools- 

All schools will have a  2 hour delay because of wind chill.

Dare County School District-

Officials have given the school a 2 hour delay on January 2nd due to low wind chill temperatures.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools- 

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Jan. 2. 

A school official said the delay is to allow buses and schools more time to heat due to the cold temperatures the area is experiencing. 

ECP Early College students will not report back to school until Jan. 3, the official said. 

