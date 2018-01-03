Shad Khan donates NFL playoff tickets to refugees and displaced Puerto Ricans

photo via the Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Carrying the true spirit of Christmas into the new year, Jaguars Owner Shad Khan has donated a total of 1,000 tickets to the team's first home playoff appearance in nearly two decades.

Khan, through the Jaguars Foundation, has donated 500 tickets to political and natural disaster refugees who are settled in Northeast Florida. The Jaguars Foundation worked with Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida to help identify the individuals who were selected to receive tickets to the NFL playoff game this Sunday at EverBank Field.

“The Jaguars’ first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home,” Khan said in a press release Wednesday.

An additional 500 tickets have gone to displaced Puerto Ricans and their family members in communities throughout North and Central Florida. The Jaguars Foundation worked with both the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Orlando-based Latino Leadership, Inc. to help identify individuals who have been displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The announcement by Khan and the Jaguars Foundation comes shortly after there was a run on playoff tickets last week. It reportedly took just six minutes to sell out of an additional 3,501 playoff tickets that were made available following an initial sellout.

The Jaguars Foundation will be providing courtesy transportation and a souvenir to all 1,000 ticket recipients, according to the press release.

In addition, EverBank Field's official food and beverage partner, Delaware North Sportservice, will provide each recipient with a voucher to use during the playoff game.

“Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it’s important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community," Khan said. "Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day.”

Furthermore, the Jaguars have extended its partnership with the Greater Jacksonville Area USO, to provide 1,500 playoff tickets to local military members at a reduced cost of $20 per ticket. All tickets have been distributed to active duty personnel.

“The playoffs are a great reward for all of our fans, but I am particularly pleased for our servicemen and servicewomen who have played a major role in the game day experience at EverBank Field and simply given us unbelievable support over the years," Khan said. "The long wait for playoff football in Jax ends Sunday!”

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to play the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field this Sunday in the AFC Wild Card game. It's the first time the Jaguars will face the Bills in the postseason in over two decades.

© 2018 WTLV-TV