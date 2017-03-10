Shamrockin' in Ghent 2017 kicks off tonight!

(Photo: Shamerockin' in Ghent Event Facebook Page)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The 2017 Shamrockin' in Ghent event, presented by SouthernBank will be held on Friday, March 10.

The annual event blocks off a portion of Colley Avenue in Ghent.

The St. Paddy themed event will feature live performances by Tidewater Pipes and Drums, The Fighting Jamesons, and the Deloreans.

Food will be available from MPI Island Cafe, and adult beverages may be purchased.

The event is free and open to the public, however, drink tickets are $5 a piece.

Proceeds from the event will go to Hope House Foundation, which supports adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities exclusively in their own homes.

Other sponsors of the event include Decorum Furniture, VEER Magazine, Sincair Stations, CBRE Hampton Roads, Pallett Heating & Cooling, Pelon's Baja Grill, and Guiness.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

