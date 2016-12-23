Share your 'ugly' Christmas sweater pics with 13News Now at Daybreak

Christmas couple and funny poses (Photo: gpointstudio, Gpoint Studio)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Most of us probably have them somewhere buried in our closets. Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a staple at holiday parties across the country.

The 13News Now at Daybreak weekend team wants to see your best 'ugly' Christmas sweater!

Post your pictures to our Facebook page and we will share them on air and online!

On Christmas Eve, 13News Now's Arrianee Lebeau and Crystal Harper will join in the fun with their own ugly Christmas sweaters!