Sheriff: 3 burglars fatally shot by homeowner's armed son

Handgun. (Photo: Getty Images)

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. (AP) - Oklahoma authorities say three would-be burglars have been fatally shot by a homeowner's armed son.

A Wagoner County Sheriff's Office spokesman says the agency received a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday from someone inside a home who told dispatchers that people had broken into the house and that shots had been fired.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says authorities arrived to find the alleged burglars all fatally shot by the adult son, who met the intruders with a rifle.

Mahoney didn't identify the three men, but said they were wearing all black clothes, gloves and masks when they forced their way in through a back door.

Mahoney says detectives are treating the case as a home invasion and that the son has voluntarily gone to the sheriff's office to give a statement.

© 2017 Associated Press