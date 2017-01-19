Shooting threat made against Va. school 30 years after it closed

Accomack Sheriff's Patrol (Photo: Staff photo by Jay Diem)

The Sheriff's Office knew it was a hoax when the anonymous caller threatened to "shoot up" Parksley High School.

"Parksley closed as a high school 30 years ago, and the building has been demolished at least 10 years," said Accomack County Sheriff Todd Godwin. "I'm sure it is not a credible threat."

He's taking the threat seriously, though, as his office investigates a call that was made to a hotline at an FBI field office in West Virginia at about 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19. According to Godwin, the caller stated that they "had a gun and was going to shoot up Parksley High School."

The FBI field office immediately notified the Sheriff's Office, which in turn alerted the Accomack Board of Education. "I gave the superintendent a heads up," Godwin said.

Accomack schools were taking extra precautions Thursday as visitors entered and left facilities, although schools were operating on schedule, the sheriff also said. "They are to keep an eye on who they buzz in."

The incident has taken the investigation across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel into sections of Virginia off the Eastern Shore. His agency is working to trace the call, and although Godwin would not elaborate, he said early Thursday that authorities believe the "call was from Virginia, across the bay."

