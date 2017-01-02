Shots fired following crash in Norfolk

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One driver was arrested after shots were fired following a crash, Monday night.

The crash occurred near Tidewater Dr. and Little Creek.

Officials were called to the scene for an automobile crash just before 8 p.m.

Minutes later dispatch received calls of shots fired.

One of the drivers had a weapon, and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the crash.

