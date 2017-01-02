Shots fired following crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One driver was arrested after shots were fired following a crash, Monday night.
The crash occurred near Tidewater Dr. and Little Creek.
Officials were called to the scene for an automobile crash just before 8 p.m.
Minutes later dispatch received calls of shots fired.
One of the drivers had a weapon, and was taken into custody.
No one was injured in the crash.
