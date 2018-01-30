Should students be required to wear uniforms? One SC lawmaker says yes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Starting next year, all students who attend a public school in South Carolina may be required to wear school uniforms if a bill becomes law. The bill was being discussed by House Legislators Tuesday.

According to a recent survey, back-to-school season can easily put a four-figure dent in a parent's budget. If you have a teenager, a chunk of your paycheck most likely goes toward buying new clothes.

Now, one South Carolina lawmaker says all students should wear the same outfit to school. Rep. Cezar McKnight (D -- Lake City) has filed a bill that would require all public school students to wear uniforms purchased by parents.

For students whose parents have a low income, the state would provide five sets of uniforms for free.

"If they wear uniforms the children who can't afford the really nice clothes won't have to be ashamed of what they're wearing,” said Sandra Rose, who lives in York County.

The bill says peer pressure causes students to ask their parents to spend large sums of money to purchase designer clothes that they can wear to school. Rep. McKnight says uniforms would help parents save money and prevent clothing from becoming a distraction.

"If I'm going to spend money, I'm going to go out and buy what my kids want," said Linda Tripp. “Kids should have the freedom to wear whatever they want to school."

Tripp is not alone. A student has created a petition to stop Rep. Mcknight's bill. So far, the petition has gained more than 130 signatures.

As of now, it's up to the district's discretion on whether or not students have to wear uniforms.

If this bill is passed, all students, no matter what district would be required to wear uniforms starting next school year.

