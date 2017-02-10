Sinkhole discovered not far from Va. Beach crash

Car accident on Virginia Beach Blvd., near Birdneck Road. (Photo: Jaclyn Lee, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A car crash led to the discovery of a sinkhole, Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived at a crash that occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd. between Birdneck Rd. and Oceana Blvd. when a driver crashed into a power pole.

Crews shut the road down so they could replace the power pole.

While crews began working the scene, the sinkhole was discovered in the 1000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.

Crews repaired the sinkhole, and the road will be open to traffic again soon.

There is no word at this time on what may have caused the sinkhole.

