Sled hockey team with disabled players seeking help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A unique hockey team in Virginia Beach is hoping the community can help propel them into their upcoming 10-week season and tournament.

Coach Ryan Croley is also the founder of the Virginia Beach Hockey Club. He said being with the club is a hobby of his, a hobby he's been sharing with others since 2011 when he started the club.

Since the beginning, he said the club was meant to include everyone.

"We brought out a player that had a disability. He was a quadriplegic and we looked for ways to incorporate him into the game," said Croley.

That led to for a special team, a sled hockey team.

Croley said the team is made up of people with varying disabilities, from all walks of life, but being on this team gives them one purpose.

"That closeness, that bond, that sense of family that we bring to the players is probably the most important thing," he said.

Achieving that, though, doesn't come without a price.

Renting a rink for a 10-week season costs about $2,000.



"And then equipment costs is another one that's expensive," he said. "An individually set up sled runs about a thousand dollars."

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, this team relies on the community to help them get on the ice and from what he's been able to experience, he hopes everyone gets a chance.

"You'll see the spark ignite as soon as they get into the rush of the game," he said.

If you'd like to donate, visit their website or their Facebook page.

