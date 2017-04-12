Smoke fills the sky after fire at scrap yard

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at a scrap yard.

Crews arrived after learning of the fire at Carrolton Metals on Brewers Neck Road.

At least three stations responded to the fire, including Carrolton Volunteer Fire and Smithfield Volunteer Fire.

While the fire is not near any homes, it is close to the water tower.

According to Donald Robertson with Isle of Wight County, the fire will disrupt traffic given the time of day.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.





