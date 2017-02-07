Sneak Peek inside luxury downtown Norfolk Hotel and Conference Center weeks from opening

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- THE MAIN in Norfolk opened its doors to a few guests and the media for a walk through of the hotel before the official opening. Hilton Norfolk or THE MAIN is the city’s newest social and meeting destination.

The 22-story hotel and conference center called “The Exchange” is at the corner of Granby and Main Street in downtown Norfolk. The city spent nearly $90 million on the project. The Kurt Krause, the Managing Director said the main adds to revitalization happening in downtown.

“It would be this iconic structure, this destination. It's not just a hotel, it's three restaurants, it's a place for people to go that's close to the Elizabeth River Trails, to Waterside. It's part of this revitalization that Former Mayor Fraim has put together and has dreamed about,” said Krause.

The main will feature three restaurants, rooftop dining space and the largest grand ballroom in Virginia, at 18,500sq. ft. Krause said The Main would be the future home of the Mayor’s State of the City addresses.

“You’ve been to the State of the City and it’s kind of a crowded environment. That ballroom (The Main) is 25% more than what we have here in town. So not only can we accommodate what the demand is now, we can also deliver future demand and have The Chamber and the Mayor to grow to a bigger audience,” said Krause.

The official opening to the public on April 1.

(© 2017 WVEC)