Snow causes cancelation of 27 blood drives, Red Cross in critical need of donors

(WVEC) -- With the snow that came this weekend came a wave of cancelations and delays of school and business hours.

However, another casualty of the severe weather included blood drives.

27 blood drives were canceled throughout the Mid-Atlantic due to the snow and icy conditions. These cancelations led to approximately 750 donations to go uncollected.

Nearly 100 blood drives were canceled last month alone, due to severe weather. These cancelations resulted in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

In addition to these cancelations, hectic holiday schedules for many of the Red Cross' regular blood donors let to nearly 40,000 fewer donations between November and December, than what was actually needed.

"The need for blood doesn't pause for severe weather - it's constant," said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services. "Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed."

According to The American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. This includes victims of accidents, burns, those having heart surgery and organ transplants, and people who are receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, and sickle cell disease.

If you are interested in donating blood, visit the Red Cross website, here.