Snowstorm possible this week in coastal North Carolina

Snowflake falling (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT, N. C. (AP) - Anyone looking for snow this week in North Carolina might need to go toward the coast.



The National Weather Service says a storm could bring up to 4 inches of snow to areas of North Carolina well east of Interstate 95 on Wednesday.



Forecasters say the snow should fall nearly to the coast, but the most snow is likely in places further inland like Jacksonville and New Bern.



The Weather Service says any changes in the track of the storm would change the amount of snow. No advisories have been issued and forecasters ask people to frequently check the weather.



It will remain brutally cold in the rest of North Carolina with some places only forecast to be above freezing for several hours this week.

