Some local churches close or change service schedules due to weather

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Due to the weather, some churches have opted to cancel their services for Sunday while others have chosen to modify their schedule.

Below is a list of churches in the area that have reported cancelations or modifications

Churches with all services canceled for Sunday:

Campbell's Chapel A.M.E. Church: 20279 Brewers Neck Blvd., Carrollton

Cornerstone Baptist Church: 1500 Sewells Point Rd., Norfolk

First Baptist Church: 312 Kemspville Rd., Norfolk

First Baptist South Portsmouth: 1445 Centre Ave., Portsmouth

Freemason Baptist Church: 400 E. Freemason St., Norfolk

Great Bridge Baptist Church: 640 Battlefield Blvd. S, Chesapeake

Hilton Christian Church: 100 James River Drive, Newport News

Lebanon Grove Baptist Church: 137 Carters Rd., Gatesville, N.C.

Love and Hope Christian Church: 56 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton

Mount Olive Baptist Church: 2401 Ludlow St, Norfolk

New Galilee Missionary Baptist: 1765 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church: 2153 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach

Solid Rock Baptist Church: 1340 Gust Ln, Chesapeake

Shiloh Baptist Church: 745 Park Ave., Norfolk

St. Thomas Episcopal Church: 233 Mann Drive, Chesapeake

Tabernacle Baptist Church: 717 Whitehurst Landing Rd, Virginia Beach

Trinity United Methodist Church: 1294 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson

Churches with modified services:

11 a.m. services only

Ebenezer Baptist Church: 728 Effingham St., Portsmouth

Libertylive.Church: All campuses

Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church: 38 Hoopes Rd., Newport News (11:15 a.m.)

