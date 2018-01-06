Some local churches close or change service schedules due to weather

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Due to the weather, some churches have opted to cancel their services for Sunday while others have chosen to modify their schedule.
Below is a list of churches in the area that have reported cancelations or modifications
Churches with all services canceled for Sunday:
Campbell's Chapel A.M.E. Church: 20279 Brewers Neck Blvd., Carrollton
Cornerstone Baptist Church: 1500 Sewells Point Rd., Norfolk
First Baptist Church: 312 Kemspville Rd., Norfolk
First Baptist South Portsmouth: 1445 Centre Ave., Portsmouth
Freemason Baptist Church: 400 E. Freemason St., Norfolk
Great Bridge Baptist Church: 640 Battlefield Blvd. S, Chesapeake
Hilton Christian Church: 100 James River Drive, Newport News
Lebanon Grove Baptist Church: 137 Carters Rd., Gatesville, N.C.
Love and Hope Christian Church: 56 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
Mount Olive Baptist Church: 2401 Ludlow St, Norfolk
New Galilee Missionary Baptist: 1765 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church: 2153 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach
Solid Rock Baptist Church: 1340 Gust Ln, Chesapeake
Shiloh Baptist Church: 745 Park Ave., Norfolk
St. Thomas Episcopal Church: 233 Mann Drive, Chesapeake
Tabernacle Baptist Church: 717 Whitehurst Landing Rd, Virginia Beach
Trinity United Methodist Church: 1294 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson
Churches with modified services:
11 a.m. services only
Ebenezer Baptist Church: 728 Effingham St., Portsmouth
Libertylive.Church: All campuses
Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church: 38 Hoopes Rd., Newport News (11:15 a.m.)
