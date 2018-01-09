Some on Twitter think Trump sang the national anthem incorrectly. Watch for yourself

(Photo: NBC News)

The College Football National Championship had just begun, and Twitter was already on fire.

That's because President Trump came onto the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta to a mix of cheers and boos before singing along to Zac Brown Band's performance of the national anthem.

Trump stood on the field and sang the anthem with his hand over his heart. The TV broadcast didn't pick up what Trump was singing, but Twitter already made up its mind: The president didn't know the words to The Star-Spangled Banner.

President Donald Trump takes the field at NCAA Football National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/GQxbanM2nT — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2018

See for yourself how people reacted to the president's singing along to the anthem:

I don’t think #Trump knows the words to the Star Spangled Banner #NationalChampionship 😂 — Patty (@pn868892) January 9, 2018

"President Trump flawlessly recited the national anthem better than any President ever!" pic.twitter.com/hoYXWsPlRW — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 9, 2018

It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating “applesauce” during the National Anthem. #NationalChampionship — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Watching Trump try to sing along to the national anthem and not knowing the words is sadly hilarious — just like kristen ◟̽◞̽ (@ristenkayyy) January 9, 2018

I’m pretty sure Trump doesn’t know the words to the National Anthem.... — Geetchi Liberachi (@bigpimpinET) January 9, 2018

Bruh trump out here actully not knowing the words to the anthem 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Aaron Merriam (@Zam_721) January 9, 2018

Did you notice Trump didn’t appear to know the words to the National Anthem? — DDL (@2deesbiz) January 9, 2018

Ummmm did Trump really just forget the words?!?#voteMilliVanilli pic.twitter.com/SDkLgTso9y — Porcelain Queen (@couch_chronicle) January 9, 2018

Trump literally does not know the words to the National Anthem. Did anyone else see that just now? Oh my god...#NationalChampionship — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 9, 2018

Lol certainly looked like Trump didn’t know the words. — B (@Law_and_Hodor) January 9, 2018

Is it just me or was trump struggling with the national anthem?🤔 — Ben Anderson (@ItsRainingBen11) January 9, 2018

There were also people who took pride in the president's appearance at the game and reciting of the anthem:

EPIC! President Trump stands proudly at our National Anthem and even sings along as he looks up at the stadium watching Tens of Thousands proud Americans standing along side him. #MAGA #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/2MAZWkR6S2 — Mark Kennedy (@MarkKenn4Trump) January 9, 2018

Gave me the chills! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 I Love this country and our President Trump! — Filipino 4 Trump (@nins0224) January 9, 2018

Thank You President Trump!!!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/InqtPCEq14 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2018

I ❤️ my President Trump‼️He sings along with our National Anthem at the Football game🇺🇸🇺🇸👍🏻 — GRATEFUL🇺🇸DAGLEY (@dagleyden) January 9, 2018

