South Hampton Roads Mayors come together for a panel discussion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Mayors from south Hampton Roads came together at Regent University to talk about what's best for the region. The mayors shared their latest developments in their respective cities and addressed questions submitted in advance by the audience.

The panel discussion was held at The Founders Inn and Spa. It was an annual event where Regent University welcomed mayors of South Hampton Roads for its town hall and luncheon.



Mayor from the cities of Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach were present. Mayor Alan Kransnoff of Chesapeake said teamwork is what’s needed to make the region better.



“We are certainly learning to work together for the sake of a better Hampton Roads,” said Krasnoff.



The Mayors shared innovative improvements coming to their cities, their outlook for the next ten years and areas in the region that need improvement.



Mayor Will Sessoms of Virginia Beach said getting the State’s help to invest in a mass transportation system is key.



“I cannot have another Four Star Admiral look me in the eye and say if you don't improve the transportation system here, we cannot let the Navy grow here,” said Sessoms.



Mayor John Rowe of Portsmouth said regional agencies are also working to improve transportation.



“We have regional agencies like the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission that is working to get these really important transportation projects done,” said Rowe.



Meanwhile Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson said she’s working on bringing jobs to her city that have proven to be successful.



“By focusing our jobs with food and beverage, and with logistics because as The Port of Virginia grows all of that is coming through the advanced warehousing,” said Johnson.



13News Now reached out to The City of Norfolk and asked why Mayor Kenny Alexander was not present at the event and we did not get a response.

